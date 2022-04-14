News

No plan to scrap Ekiti education varsity – Oni

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election, Segun Oni, has denied that he will scrape the newly upgraded Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ikere Ekiti, if elected. Oni said he would instead provide competent personnel for the university and also upgrade the newly founded State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti, to a university.

The former governor spoke in Ikere, Ado and Ekiti West local govern-ment areas yesterday during his campaign. He said: “My intention is to dialogue with the people of Isan Ekiti where our polytechnic is and asks whether they want it upgraded or not. If they want it upgraded, we will make it a full-fledged university. “This goes to tell you that I will never scrap BOUESTI. It is only a wicked governor that will destroy any programme meant to bring development. I don’t belong to that class of destroyers; I would rather be a builder.” Speaking at Ilawe Ekiti, the former governor said his government would tap the potential in a banana plantation in the area by attracting a cottage industry to the area for more incomes for the farmers and employment opportunities for the locals. While addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters in Ado Ekiti with his Deputy, Ladi Owolabi, Oni said he won’t take the voters for granted despite his popularity. He said: “We are not going to take voters for granted. We will visit all the farmsteads in Ado Ekiti capital city and other towns. We have to work hard, but we are sure that victory is certain.

 

