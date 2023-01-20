News

‘No Plan to shift January 31 deadline’

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday maintained that the January 31 deadline for accepting the old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes is sacrosanct. The apex bank while taking the campaign of the new naira notes to Edo markets, also urged the people to replace their old notes with the new ones.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop at the popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Assistant Director and Acting Branch Controller, Benin Branch of the CBN, Michael Mgbeze, also said the apex bank have sufficiently provided the new notes to banks assuring that from this weekend, all ATMs would no longer dispense the old notes.

He urged the people to adopt other alternatives of transacting business like the e-naira and others. He said: “We want people to be aware of the new notes and we also introduced the e-naira and we are doing onboarding for those that are not yet in the digital currency. The essence of the exercise is for people to use other channels of transaction like the internet banking, banking app, the USSD, Pos. there are always many alternatives channels for payment but because we are used to naira, we want to us cash at all times. “

 

