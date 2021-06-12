News

No planned action in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Although there were plans of purported grand protests across Nigeria on June 12, the Democracy Day, the situation in Kwara state as at the time of filing this report did not suggest anything in that direction, and there has been no feeler to that effect. However, the Kwara State Police Command is not leaving anything to chances and its fully prepared for any untoward happening in the state. The Command, in conjunction with other sister agencies, has, therefore, embarked on shows of force round Ilorin metropolis, the state capital, to warn whoever might decide to take the laws into their hands. This was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi. Ajayi said: “The show of force by the security forces is a confidence building strategy which also serves to warm would-be law breakers of the readiness of the security community in the state to prevent any break down of law and order and to show the people that we have capacity to deal with criminals in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Robbers’ letter: Ebonyi police command is ready – PPRO

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday told robbers planning to attack Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area that it would boomerang. The police said they would not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community, notifying the residents of their planned visit. The robbers also wrote to one […]
News Top Stories

NLNG accounts: Reps reject NNPC’s response on $20.3bn withdrawals

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Explanation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the audit query on the alleged $20.3 billion illegal withdrawals from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account has been rejected by the House of Representatives.   The public accounts committee (PAC) chairman, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), who announced this yesterday at the continuation […]
News Top Stories

Obi to Nigerians: Politicians need your help to govern better

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated how important it is for the public to always support their political leaders with good words of advice to enable them deliver better governance to the people.   Obi said this at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Nimo, during the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Chief Sir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica