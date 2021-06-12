No planned action in Kwara

Although there were plans of purported grand protests across Nigeria on June 12, the Democracy Day, the situation in Kwara state as at the time of filing this report did not suggest anything in that direction, and there has been no feeler to that effect. However, the Kwara State Police Command is not leaving anything to chances and its fully prepared for any untoward happening in the state. The Command, in conjunction with other sister agencies, has, therefore, embarked on shows of force round Ilorin metropolis, the state capital, to warn whoever might decide to take the laws into their hands. This was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi. Ajayi said: “The show of force by the security forces is a confidence building strategy which also serves to warm would-be law breakers of the readiness of the security community in the state to prevent any break down of law and order and to show the people that we have capacity to deal with criminals in the state
