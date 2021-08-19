News

No plans to increase taxes in Edo, Obaseki assures

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration has no plans to increase taxes in the state, noting that the state seeks inclusiveness and participation from citizens in revenue generation and administration. The governor gave the assurance after a closeddoor meeting with stakeholders in tax administration at the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) head office in Benin City. Obaseki’s visit to EIRS office follows the expiration of the tenure of the board, led by Igbinidu Inneh. He said the state’s revenue service needs to be re-energized before the appointment of a new board. The governor said the ratio of people who pay taxes compared to the taxable population in the state is very small, noting: “There is no need to increase taxes.”

