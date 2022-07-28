News

No plans to lay off staff of Nigerian Observer – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the state government has no plans to lay off the workers of the state-owned newspaper, the Nigerian Observer. He said the media outfit is being revamped and upgraded to conform to the requirements of the digital era to enhance productivity. Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing journalists shortly after taking a tour of the ongoing revamp of the media outfit in Benin City, the Edo State capital. Recall that the government, in line with the reforms of the state-owned media organisations, directed the closure of the newspaper for a period of one month, for re-organisation and re-launch of the media outfit. The governor at the tour assured that “nobody will be laid off,” noting that those who cannot be retrained in digital media will be redeployed to other ministries of government. “I am sure that there are other duties they can perform in the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, as well as other ministries and agencies of government,” he added.

 

