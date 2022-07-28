No plans to lay off staff of Nigerian Observer – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the state government has no plans to lay off the workers of the state-owned newspaper, the Nigerian Observer. He said the media outfit is being revamped and upgraded to conform to the requirements of the digital era to enhance productivity. Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing journalists shortly after taking a tour of the ongoing revamp of the media outfit in Benin City, the Edo State capital. Recall that the government, in line with the reforms of the state-owned media organisations, directed the closure of the newspaper for a period of one month, for re-organisation and re-launch of the media outfit. The governor at the tour assured that “nobody will be laid off,” noting that those who cannot be retrained in digital media will be redeployed to other ministries of government. “I am sure that there are other duties they can perform in the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, as well as other ministries and agencies of government,” he added.
Related Articles
22 die, 7 sustain injuries in Sokoto auto accident
At least, 22 people were feared dead, while seven sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of a road accident, which occurred at Bimasa village, few kilo metres away from Sokoto metropolis. The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Sokoto State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Nuhu Maishanu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Sokoto. MaiShanu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Group commends Emir of Daura’s choice of Osinbajo
A support group of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Presidency in 2023 has commended the Emir of Daura, Dr. Farouk Umar, for his comment on the vice-president. The Emir of Daura at the weekend described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a noble and trustworthy person who keeps his promises. The traditional ruler expressed his view at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: Global FDI rebounds to $852bn in H1’21
Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows rebounded in the first half of 2021, hitting $852 billion on the back of growing investor confidence, the latest Investment Trends Monitor by the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said. The report, which was released yesterday, stated that the growth in FDI in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)