Business News Top Stories

No Plans To Phase Out Redesigned Naira Notes – CBN

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has quashed reports that it planned to phase out the newly redesigned N1, 000, N500, and N200 notes.

The CBN Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Dr Isa AbdulMumim who made the declaration at the weekend describes the purported news reports as fake.

He, however, urged members of the public to ignore such reports.

He said, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake news item circulating in the media, particularly in the social media space, suggesting that the Bank is contemplating the withdrawal of the recently redesigned N1, 000, N500 and N200 currency banknotes from circulation.

“We wish to state emphatically that such speculation is unfounded and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.

“We wish to reiterate that the new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side just as the Bank has been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned bank notes from the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Limited, he added.

“Furthermore, we are committed to supplying the approved indent for the smooth running of the economy.

He also said, “We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard any report suggesting a phase-out of the redesigned currency.
For the avoidance of doubt, the redesigned and old notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender.

Isa added, “They will circulate side-by-side for transactions ahead of the December 31, 2023 deadline, when the old N1000, N500, and N200 banknotes will eventually be phased out. Please be guided accordingly”.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Reps seek probe of Pantami’s terrorism link

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Says National Assembly, DSS not culpable The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) Wednesday called for investigations into alleged terrorism link against Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. At the commencement of plenary, Elumelu coming through an Order of Privilege told the House that his privileged […]
News

JUST IN: Jonathan still our member – PDP Spokesman  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former President Goodluck Jonathan has not resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, who spoke during an interview on a national TV programme on Friday. He said :“As far as today, I am not aware […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Controversies trail trial of minors arrested by security agents

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Lawyers are divided over the arrest of minors during the recent #EndSARS protest that went awry. Policemen arrested some of them in the act of looting and arson.   Lawyers, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, noted that the law of the place where such act was committed will go a long way in determining the […]

Leave a Comment