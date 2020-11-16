No Policemen will be killed like chickens again in Edo – CP vows 

The Edo State Police Command, Mr. Johnson Kokumo said Monday that the command will no longer fold it’s hands and watch hoodlums kill policemen on active duty like chickens.

He appealed to operatives of the command to go back to their various duty posts and ensure effective policing of the citizenry without bitterness after attacks on some pensonel and police divisions during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Kokumo stated this during the inauguration of 70 vigilante groups in Ikopaba-Okha Local Government area of the state.

It would be recalled that suspected cultists, weekend shot at an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and his team at Upper Sakponba junction by Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin.

Also caught up in the shooting were an Inspector and a Corporal.

The police team had gone to the area to restore normalcy following incidents of robbery and killings by rival Aye and Viking cult groups.