Metro & Crime

No Policemen will be killed like chickens again in Edo – CP vows 

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command, Mr. Johnson Kokumo said Monday that the command will no longer fold it’s hands and watch hoodlums kill policemen on active duty like chickens.
He appealed to operatives of the command to go back to their various duty posts and  ensure effective policing of the citizenry without bitterness after attacks on some pensonel and police divisions during the #EndSARS protest in the state.
Kokumo stated this during the inauguration of 70 vigilante groups in Ikopaba-Okha Local Government area of the state.
It would be recalled that suspected cultists, weekend shot at an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and his team at Upper Sakponba junction by Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin.
Also caught up in the shooting were an Inspector and a Corporal.
The police team had gone to the area to restore normalcy following incidents of robbery and killings by rival Aye and Viking cult groups.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

CEHRD to BYSHA: Expedite action in domesticating VAPP Act

Posted on Author Pauline Onybe

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Friday called on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to expedite action in the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) in the state. Speaking during a peace walk in Yenagoa, which started from Peace Park and terminated at the state House of Assembly […]
Metro & Crime

Worshipers apprehensive as churches reopen in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some Christians yesterday expressed apprehension about going to churches to worship after five months’ lockdown. “We are grateful and happy to return to church after five months of worshiping at home, but we are afraid of going to church to worship,” a Christian told our correspondent yesterday. In some of the churches monitored by our […]
Metro & Crime

IG deploys IRT, STS, other crack detectives to re-arrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, with agency

…as angry youths attack Oyo Police Command The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts at re-arresting Sunday Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens in Moniya, Akinyele Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: