‘No political motive in teachers’ redeployment in Kwara’

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

The Old Boys Association of Government Secondary School (GSS), Ilorin, Kwara State, has debunked insinuations that the recent mass transfer of teachers carried out in the junior secondary school arm of the school was done with political motive.

The old boys, under the aegis of their association, said the transfer had no political undertone, even as they explained that it was done to address the dwindling academic quality in the school and the conspiracy to further sink the standard.

The association, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Tunde Olarinoye, noted that the state government carried out the transfer based on the request of the association.

According to the association, they requested for the transfer after the teachers had allegedly vowed not to cooperate with the new principal deployed to the school to replace the former principal, who was said to be allegedly involved in the unlawful sale of some property of the school.

The association faulted the allegation of financial mismanagement that the teachers were said to have levelled against the new management of the school, and which the teachers were further said to be citing as one of the reasons they were transferred.

The old students insisted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had no hand in the transfer, describing as untrue the views being promoted that the governor and leadership of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) witch-hunted the teachers.

 

The statement reads in part: “The National Executive of GSS, Ilorin, Old Boys Association is using this medium to express its disquiet over the grave distortion of facts and analysis laced with malice and innuendos been expressed in some quarters in reaction to the recent mass transfer of teachers from our alma mater, the GSS Ilorin.

 

“Of grave concern is the fact that some had taken to the social media and traditional media to opinionate, albeit wrongfully, on the issue without taking enough time to understand the facts behind the transfer exercise.

 

It is sad that GSS Ilorin, the pride of the state’s education system could be dragged to such a negative controversy, laced with political sentiments and malice.

 

“It is no longer news that the old boys have over the years remained the custodian of the premier institution and has done everything for it to retain the brand of excellence and educational height which it has attained for many past years in Kwara State and the nation at large.

