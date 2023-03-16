“No Politician, Party Has The Funds To Buy Me Off Ballot” – Ogun NNPP Guber Candidate

The Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi has ruled out any last-minute alliance with opposition parties ahead of Saturday’s election.

Ajadi insisted that no politician or political party has the funds to buy him and his party off the ballot.

Ajadi disclosed this amidst speculations that, he and his party have adopted the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

It would be recalled that the State Chapter of the PDP had last week listed the NNPP as one of the 10 political parties that adopted Adebutu as their governorship candidate.

But, addressing journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday, the governorship candidate of NNPP, denied stepping down for Adebutu, saying he was never approached by the PDP and its candidate.

Ajadi insisted that he would not step down for any candidate of the opposition party “because doing so amounts to selling off my supporters and followers”.

His words: “We did not, we are not and we will not negotiate with any political party. There is no going back on my ambition, I’m not in any alliance with any political party or candidate.

“Nobody has the funds to buy my party and Olufemi Ajadi, they don’t have that funds. No politician in Nigeria has the funds to buy me off the ballot.

“As long as I’m still standing as an ambassador for the Nigerian youths, I can never sell out. I’m still standing on my feet and we are not negotiating with any political party and we are not ready to negotiate.

“There is nothing like that, I can’t play with Nigerian youths. I so much love them and I can’t sell my followers for a dime.”

He said those that, adopted Adebutu did not consult him as the governorship candidate of the party before taking such a decision.

“Although I have been told that it is always good to have an alliance with other political parties, I don’t believe in such, because I believe that it is only God that can enthrone a leader.

“I was shocked when I heard our party has formed an alliance with the PDP, that is not how to do things. Those that were involved in this did not inform me as the candidate of the party”, Ajadi said.

