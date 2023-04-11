No Power Can Stop Preaching Of The Gospel In Nigeria – Prophetess Obiageli

Speaking to Prophetess Obiageli Ikechukwu fondly called the Lioness was an interesting one.

In this interview, She revealed how she encountered God, which led her into the service of her maker, and how the power of the Holy Ghost has been using her to preach the good news.

Patrick Chilaka captures her many positions on the proliferation of churches in the country and why this trend continues.

She also opines that God is interested in Nigeria as we move into the year proper.

Can we have a brief Introduction about your person and the name of your church where you are the General Overseer?

My name is Prophetess Obiageli Ikechukwu, fondly called the Lioness and I am the General Overseer of God’s Power Divine Healing Ministry, located in Amuwo Odofin Lagos.

How would you describe your journey into becoming a servant of God

The signs to serve in his vineyard have always been there during my youthful age.

When I was much younger, my mother was always taking me to church and as I grew older, I refused to follow her to church.

In the process of time, I had encounters with God that led me to his presence.

One such encounter was when I got married and was pregnant with my second daughter.

Things were tough financially for me and my husband so I decided to abort the pregnancy and I took some drugs to flush the baby.

After taking the drugs, I laid down, and behold I went into a deep sleep and I saw a man clad in an all-white attire, his beards were white and he warned me never to take drugs to remove the child in my womb.

He also said I should prepare to serve him that there is so much work for me to do in his kingdom.

Another story of the encounter was one my mother told me. She said while she was pregnant with me. A mad woman accosted her twice in a marketplace and hit her hands on her stomach telling her that in her womb is a great woman of God that will come to do his will.

This encounter happened in Umunede Delta State, where I hail from and after I was born, I noticed I foresee things before it happens and it happens if I say this will be like this.

A day came in my life when I was alone singing and praying in my home and a frame of Jesus that portrays him with thorns on his head bleeding that hung in my house actually started bleeding as I looked up at the picture frame.

Yes, the picture was one of his face with thorns.

In the Igbo language, the frame is known as Ishi nagbo Obarameaning the bleeding face of Jesus.

I continued to look at the picture in amazement and it started shaking as if a strong wind wanted to blow it away.

The picture fell on the ground and didn’t break and when this happened, I was afraid and I ran out of my house to see a man of God who explained to me that I just encountered God and advised me to go back home and pick the Frame of Jesus and continue to sing praises to him and offer prayers to him.

He said the bleeding I saw is that Jesus needs me to serve him and come closer to him.

That was how I started building my relationship with God but not as a complete born-again child of God.

My journey to being firmly rooted was when I encountered my spiritual mentor and father in the person of Apostle Wilson Ayalewechi, fondly called Onye Amuma ngbochie when translated means Prophets of Old.

He counselled me and prayed for me and told me to join the workers in his church from there my calling to serve God grew and later he made me the head of the Prayer Warriors group.

While with him my spiritual gifts grew and began to manifest and everything I am to become started being a reality.

The first miracle God used me to perform was when a sick man on a stretcher was brought in to see my mentor Apostle Wilson Ayalewechi, who directed me to attend to the sick man and pray for him.

He said anything God tells you to do, just do it.

And immediately, a voice said to me get a coconut, use it to pray for him and clean his body and after that break it.

I did as the spirit of God commanded me and instantly, the man got his healing and got up from the stretcher.

I asked myself so this is how God wants to use me for his Kingdom from that day, I took more interest in things that concern God and I became more focused looking back at when I was pregnant with my second daughter, it’s been nine years since I became fully born again in the Ministry of God’s and service in his kingdom.

What would you say have been the happy moments of your life in his vineyard

The happy moments for me would be each time I am in the ministry praising and serving and worshipping his holy name.

I just love to be in his presence. I derive Joy and peace from doing His will and also worshipping Him in different languages.

Where do you draw your inspiration from

I draw my inspiration from singing. Singing and praising God takes my spirit into the realm of his presence and when I operate on that level, the spirit of God leads me to the point to do his will.

How do you feel when people call pastors Fake Pastor, Fake Prophet and so on

I feel so bad because the bad ones have spoiled the work of God with their evil Enterprise.

The reputation of the good and real ones amongst us has been soiled by their nefarious activities and this doesn’t give room for people to see the real ones as original.

The public feels we are all the same which isn’t true because by their fruits we shall know them.

I believe when people come in contact with real Pastors, they will know what those that carry the real fire of the spirit of God in them and those that are empty.

What does it take to run a church, are there special gifts one must have to achieve this

It takes a lot because running a church in Nigeria isn’t an easy thing but He who has called you to serve Him makes it easy for His children and His elect to work for Him.

When you are running a ministry, you need to be highly spiritual, live a clean life and you must not have spots or issues the devil will use to fight the same work of God you are pursuing.

Further, you need to be careful and alert to things happening around you.

To run a church isn’t a Day Care centre, you get to face a lot of spiritual battles from the kingdom of darkness.

People will insult you so you must be submissive to the will of God and to the people you come in contact with. You must face things like Jesus did when he was on the surface of the world during his time on Earth.

How do you think Church owners and the government can work together because so many Churches are located in residential areas?

So many people that want to go against the church are Christians.

From the Governor, Senators, House of Representatives members, Local Government Chairmen, etc.

If they are complaining, what would you say about music houses, recreational outlets Night Clubs that are close to the same residential areas?

The same people that lay these complaints attend these clubs and other recreational outlets.

One thing I know is that no power can silence the voice of God in Nigeria and around the world.

His voice must be heard and his servants must preach his word. When you are preaching His word and your voice is heard, your ministrations win souls for His kingdom in people walking along the road at the time your voice is heard.

I am an example of one who heard a ministration of my spiritual father and mentor and his teaching touched me to the point that I had to come into his church to be a partaker of the teachings of God for that service.

It is the same with others who walk on the road and hear what is being said and decide to either go in and listen or stand close by and also listen to the gospel of God so the word of God must be preached to all to grasp and accept the message as life to them.

People say Nigeria has too many churches, yet evil continues in the country

In your opinion is this true

Yes, we have many churches in the country. Both the real and fakes.

Nobody wants to serve, and nobody wants to be submissive to a higher authority but everyone wants to become a General one day.

One who wants to lead must serve as a mentor and learn things and finally be ordained in the course of such a learning process.

Some people feel after understudying a mentor for one month is enough and the next thing to do is to open a church of their own and become a GO.

Some even betray their mentor when they know they are not ready spiritually.

So that is the reason why you see a lot of churches everywhere in Nigeria because so many people feel the church is business and they must partake in the collection of tithe and offerings being brought.

This trend is the sole reason why we see Churches at every bus stop in the country.

Does one need to be ordained to open a church even if the call to serve is there?

Even if you have the calling, remember Iron sharpeneth Iron. You still need to serve because you need someone to put you through and finally ordained you.

You need a mentor behind you so that you will realize that the road one is about to embark on is not an easy one and also that you will be able to groom others that will serve you when you also grow in the ministry.

So yes one needs ordination and consecration to carry the fire of God into his vineyard.

We just came out from an election that divided the nation along so many lines. How do you think the country can heal and move forward?

I believe God is about to take charge in the country. Nigeria will be great again.

What God cannot do does not exist. God has picked a man for this purpose to bring peace so that Nigerians will prosper and live together as one again.

I see a new dawn for Nigeria.

What are your prayers for the country as we move into the year

My prayers for the country are that peace should reign and we all should see ourselves as one nation, as brothers and sisters. Let the youths looking for jobs find jobs upon graduation so that they won’t be idle and become a menace to society.

