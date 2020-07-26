Body & Soul

No price yet for Lambogini Aventador SVJ Roadster xago Edition

Lamborghini just dropped a special, limited-edition creation. The aventador SVJ Roadster xago Edition with only ten units produced, this super sports car is reserved for clients specifying their Aventador SVJ virtually.

 

Technical specifications are unchanged from the standard Aventador SVJ, with the Xago sharing that car’s 6.5-litre V12 engine.

 

This produces 770hp, propelling it from 0 to 96kph in 2.9sec and on to a top speed of 349kph. Starting from July 2020, customers can book digital consultations with the company executives through Lamborghini’s dealerships.

 

These comprise a video call with the luxury marque’s personalisation specialists in which customers will be able to experience live walkarounds of cars and suggestions from the Ad Personam team, followed by proposals including renderings and material samples.

 

The Xago’s pricing has yet to be revealed but expect it to command a premium over the regular Aventador SVJ supercar. You can personalize your new Lamborghini through video call with the executive.. Luxury personified.Lamborghini just dropped a special, limited-edition creation.

 

