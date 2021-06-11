News

No protest allowed on June 12 in Delta State – Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The police authorities in Delta State has warned that it will not tolerate any form of gathering and or protest in commemoration of June 12 in the state.
The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ari Ali, who handed down the stern warning, said the police already have intelligence reports that some hoodlums were scheming to cash in on the protest to disorganise the socio-economic activities of the state; vowing to resist that and be ruthless with such persons.
In a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Adafe and made available to journalists Friday, he said crack anti-riot operatives have been put on red alert to prevent the proposed rally in the state.
“The Delta State Police Command is aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on 12th of June 2021, and is also aware that this protest is being staged by criminally minded individuals, hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state. The command under the watch of CP Muhammed would not allow any miscreant to distort the already existing peace in the state.
“Members of the public particularly residents of Delta State are to be aware that on no account should any group be seen, gathering or carrying placards in the name of protest, as such would not be allowed in the state. Officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally minded elements who wish to go against this order,” he said

Our Reporters

