No protest in any of our offices – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has denied media reports of a protest by a group on Tuesday at its office in Ogabru, Anambra State. In a statement, Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Chukwuemeka Ezeh, said the media report which broke in an online newspaper; ‘The Razor,’ with the headline ‘Crazy Bills: Anambra Consumers Protest Against EEDC,’ was untrue as there was no protest by any group on Tuesday at any of EEDC offices in Ogabru, Anambra State. While acknowledging that the company has nothing against any group carrying out protest to express their grievances, provided it is done in a responsible and peaceful manner, Ezeh said customers are encouraged to exhaust all available redress options before opting for a protest.
