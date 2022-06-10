No qualified teacher was sacked in Anambra school system – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has declared that no qualified teacher in the state’s school system has been relieved of his/ her appointment. The governor made the clarification while responding to media reports on the protest by Teachers engaged by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) purportedly converted to permanent staff in Anambra State schools, who were said to have been sacked by his administration. The protesters who barricaded the entrance of the State House of Assembly in Awka displayed placards with various inscriptions, claiming to have been engaged by the state government before the termination of their jobs. Refuting the teachers’ claims, the governor said he is focused on repositioning the education sector in line with standard practice and his administration’s objectives.

