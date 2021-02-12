News

No quit notice to ethnic groups in Igbo land – Ohanaeze

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday reiterated its earlier rebuttal that an ethnic or regional group had been ordered to quit any part of Igbo Land. National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia who made the rebuttal in a statement released to journalists in Enugu said Ohanaeze Ndigbo view such statements as reprehensible and highly unacceptable.

It reads: “We are aware of the various interest groups with weird claims on leadership of Ndigbo. However, Ndigbo recognizes the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor as the apex authority on such matters of National importance. “It is therefore very instructive that the general public is hereby emphatically advised to always verify the sources of information regarding the position of Ndigbo on where they stand on sensitive National issues.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo advises non-Igbo in general and the herders in particular not to take undue advantage of the Igbo character of hospitality and friendly acceptance of non-Igbo in Igboland by engaging in actions, behaviours or attitude inimical to the culture and wellbeing of Ndigbo.

“It must be categorically stated and understood that freedom of movement guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria for all citizens does not include and will never include the right to destroy, desecrate or violate the laws and cultures of any part of Nigeria you live in and certainly not forceful entry into another’s farmland with impunity, and disregard of the peoples’ customs and traditions over land. Freedom does not mean anarchy or law lessness. “Therefore, it is in the interest of peace and mutual coexistence that the sensibilities of the host communities are respected.

