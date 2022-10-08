No ransom was paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers – FG

The Federal Government on Friday declared that it did not pay ransom to secure the release of the 23 remaining kidnapped Abuja-Kàduna train passengers. This was as the FG disclosed that it was making arrangements to resume the suspended train services soon, noting that it would come up with short and long-term sustainable plans in no distant time, to ensure the safety of the rail line and passengers. The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo made these revelations in Abuja during a press briefing organised to formally welcome the 23 released kidnapped train passengers.

The Ministry had scheduled that the released victims would be in the ministry for a formal welcome but the minister explained that it was difficult to get them together after reuniting with their families on Thursday. Part of his statement reads: “It is not appropriate to reveal exactly what mea-sures have been taken to secure the release of hostages of this nature. Now, there are two things I want you to bear in mind.

Through this incident, it is the position of this government that under no circumstances should there be collateral damage. “We all know what collateral damage is. In other words, the military and security agencies that have been charged with the responsibility of securing the release of these hostages should not act in a way that will endanger the lives of the same hostages.” On resumption of the train service, he said: “I have told the press that rather than lose the life of a single Nigerian, we will rather stop the rail service. “We could not resume with a clear conscience knowing the kind of trauma that both the victims and their loved ones were going through, we felt that it was not appropriate to resume rail services. “Now, I can tell you, we are going to resume very soon. Now, to resume rail services, we have to put in place measures that will ensure that going forward such an incident never happens in this country.”

