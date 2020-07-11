No rapist’ll escape prosecution in Edo –Justice commissioner

Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, yesterday vowed that anyone, who indulges in rape in the state would be made to face the full wrath of the law in the State. She also said the state government under Governor Godwin Obaseki was poised to ensure that those involved in such dastardly acts were punished in order to end the scourge of rape in the state.

Speaking during a protest march organised by a coalition of gender- based Non – Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the state, Omorogbe said reports that the 100-level University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Omozuwa Vera Uwaila, who was recently raped and murdered was impregnated by her pastor before setting her up, was not only false but misleading. The commissioner stressed that the autopsy carried out on Uwa showed that she was not pregnant but was a virgin. She said: “All we are trying to do is to make sure there is no more rape in Edo State.

Not only do I believe that rape can be totally eradicated in the state, government of Mr. Godwin Obaseki is committed to ensuring that there is total eradication of rape culture in this state, and to ensure that all rapists get their judgment and given the punishment that they deserve. “We are doing all we can to make sure that this becomes a reality. We were all terribly shocked to what happened to Uwaila. It was terrible; it was a brutal experience. We were further shocked by some of the different things we saw all over the places particularly on social media. “And that is why it is important we carry out this protest to speak on it and correct the bad impression people have about her demise.

For example, we saw a terrible lie being peddled on social media and not regular press that Uwa was being impregnated by her pastor. “That has been refuted though it caused serious anguish to the family members. It’s a terrible story. Though one cannot talk at this point, but from the autopsy done on Uwa, it was clearly established that not only was she not pregnant, she was a virgin, so, how boyfriend and pregnancy came in only God knows.” Earlier, the Chairperson, Edo Women Development Initiatives, Roseline Okosun, had expressed worry at the increasing rate of rape in the nation, just as she expressed fear that mothers, children no longer safe in the nation. She said: “We are using this medium to appeal to Edo men to stop sleeping with their daughters.

It is a taboo in our land to see fathers sleeping with their daughters. God forbid bad thing. “Our mothers are no longer secured and safe with their children. They can no longer leave their children with their neighbours anymore, and even with relations. Relations are raping our children, fathers are raping their daughters.”

