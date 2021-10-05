News

No record of Nigerian in Guinea Bissau’s prisons – Envoy

The Nigeria Ambassador to Guinea Bissau, Mr John Usanga, says there is no record of any Nigerian in any prison in Guinea Bissau.

 

The envoy disclosed this on the sidelines of the inauguration of a newly constructed Nigeria Chancery building in Bissau, the capital of Guinea Bissau. Usanga said official record of Nigerians living in Guinea Bissau was more than 1,500 of the total population of about 1.9 million in that country.

 

According to him, most Nigerians living in Guinea Bissau are into trading and related enterprises and they are doing well and are law-abiding. He said, “Nigerians in Guinea Bissau are bringing the Nigerian spirit into this country by trying to be exploratory, enterprising and hard working.

 

These are virtues that Nigerians are known for. “You will see a lot of young people here succeeding in their businesses and doing very well.

 

The opportunities are enormous and our people have the resilience to work to the extent that some people here find it difficult to understand how they get the zeal

