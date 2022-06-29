No refinery working in Nigeria at the moment –Kyari

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., Engr. Mele Kyari, yesterday disclosed that none of the nation’s refineries are working at the moment.

He also informed that over 200 illegal refineries are being operated across the country. Kyari made these disclosures when he appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) investigating the increase in prices of diesel and cooking gas.

He said that the country’s refineries were not working at the moment, adding that the situation was regrettable but the NNPC was doing something to bring the refineries back to work.

According to him: “The refin eries will not come back tomorrow, there is a process going on. We have decided to do a quick fix for the Warri Refinery.” He stated that no one could guarantee the security of petroleum supply, adding that countries were preserving excess volume that they had in their kitty.

“The world has never seen this kind of uncertainty; today countries are stockpiling products. Shortly before COVID-19 the world was already facing a shortfall of three million barrels of supply of oil,” he said.

The GMD noted that there had been no control to manage the energy crisis across the world, stressing that: “To guarantee energy security means you just make products available at any time and at any cost.”

The NNPCL boss said the only solution was to restore crude oil production, adding that there was a massive intervention that was ongoing and by the end of July “we will restore production to a level that is reasonable.”

He said that a good number of illegal refineries had been taken out “Many European countries are asking for rationing gas, they are asking people to alternate their air conditioning.

“Today countries are toying with subsidies because prices are so high because they don’t think they can manage inflation associated with it,” he stated.

Mr Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum, said that the current geopolitical crisis in Ukraine and Russia has resulted in the increased prices of petroleum products. He said that the landing cost of petroleum products was also a factor, adding that the high cost was not limited to Nigeria.

“We need to see what can be done to alleviate the suffering of the people. If our refineries are back on stream and make foreign exchange available at the official rate of N400 per dollar. “And if our refineries come back we can then get a reprieve. We also need to address the issue of vandalism,” he said.

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Gaya noted that Nigerian had refining capacity but because none were functioning was what led the country to the sorry state. He said that there was a need to find a solution to the high cost of diesel and cooking gas in a bid to cushion the effect on the generality of Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...