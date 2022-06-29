News Top Stories

No refinery working in Nigeria at the moment –Kyari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., Engr. Mele Kyari, yesterday disclosed that none of the nation’s refineries are working at the moment.

 

He also informed that over 200 illegal refineries are being operated across the country. Kyari made these disclosures when he appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) investigating the increase in prices of diesel and cooking gas.

 

He said that the country’s refineries were not working at the moment, adding that the situation was regrettable but the NNPC was doing something to bring the refineries back to work.

 

According to him: “The refin eries will not come back tomorrow, there is a process going on. We have decided to do a quick fix for the Warri Refinery.” He stated that no one could guarantee the security of petroleum supply, adding that countries were preserving excess volume that they had in their kitty.

“The world has never seen this kind of uncertainty; today countries are stockpiling products. Shortly before COVID-19 the world was already facing a shortfall of three million barrels of supply of oil,” he said.

The GMD noted that there had been no control to manage the energy crisis across the world, stressing that: “To guarantee energy security means you just make products available at any time and at any cost.”

The NNPCL boss said the only solution was to restore crude oil production, adding that there was a massive intervention that was ongoing and by the end of July “we will restore production to a level that is reasonable.”

 

He said that a good number of illegal refineries had been taken out “Many European countries are asking for rationing gas, they are asking people to alternate their air conditioning.

“Today countries are toying with subsidies because prices are so high because they don’t think they can manage inflation associated with it,” he stated.

Mr Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum, said that the current geopolitical crisis in Ukraine and Russia has resulted in the increased prices of petroleum products. He said that the landing cost of petroleum products was also a factor, adding that the high cost was not limited to Nigeria.

 

“We need to see what can be done to alleviate the suffering of the people. If our refineries are back on stream and make foreign exchange available at the official rate of N400 per dollar. “And if our refineries come back we can then get a reprieve. We also need to address the issue of vandalism,” he said.

 

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Gaya noted that Nigerian had refining capacity but because none were functioning was what led the country to the sorry state. He said that there was a need to find a solution to the high cost of diesel and cooking gas in a bid to cushion the effect on the generality of Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG approves construction of N43.24bn dry port at Ibadan

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There is hint that 80,000 twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dry port would be constructed at N43.24billiopn ($94million) on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement in Ibadan, Oyo State to ease port congestion in Lagos.   On completion, it was learnt that the facility would address the problem of port congestion and gridlock in […]
News

Obi to FG, states: Prune outrageous cost of governance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that one of the most potent ways of getting governance right in Nigeria was by those in authority, pruning the cost of governance, which he described as outrageous and not sustainable.   Obi was speaking yesterday to Senior Security Officers and other participants – Generals […]
News

Lagos needs N70bn to cater for indigent pregnant women

Posted on Author Murita Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it would need about N70bn to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the state, saying that it has spent about N500 million on them already under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme. Speaking on the activities of the MICH initiative, the Special Adviser to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica