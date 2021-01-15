No regret quitting banking for beauty industry – Juba

Entrepreneur, Oluwakemi Juba, is the brain behind hair extension company, Kojhairways and she said she has no regret whatsoever quitting banking job for the make-up industry. Juba founded the business in 2015 after experimenting with other businesses. Due to her love for beauty, she decided to focus on the hair business. “So many things inspired me into selling hairs. I love dealing with anything called beauty. I have lots of businesses but the business I am known for is my Hair business,” she said.

"I realised I needed to do something else and extensions was the thing that kept coming up, because I'd worn them since I was 12," she said. She grew up in a strict family where she wasn't allowed to wear anything make-up or dye her hair as part of fashion. She said, "Extensions for some reasons, my mum was fine with. The first time I wore them, it was an immediate confidence boost; they became this cloak of power.

A lot of women have the same thing. It doesn't have to be over the top."

A lot of women have the same thing. It doesn’t have to be over the top.” Speaking further on how she started her business, the Sagamu, Ogun State-born entrepreneur said she was grateful for the opportunity offered by Instagram: “It is called moving with the trend – that’s Instagram gave us all the opportunity to own an online store and be self-confident.

