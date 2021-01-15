Arts & Entertainments

No regret quitting banking for beauty industry – Juba

Entrepreneur, Oluwakemi Juba, is the brain behind hair extension company, Kojhairways and she said she has no regret whatsoever quitting banking job for the make-up industry. Juba founded the business in 2015 after experimenting with other businesses. Due to her love for beauty, she decided to focus on the hair business. “So many things inspired me into selling hairs. I love dealing with anything called beauty. I have lots of businesses but the business I am known for is my Hair business,” she said.

Awomanwithavastinterestinthebeauty industry, hers cut across sales of all types of hairs including human hair, human hair blend, Vietnam hair, and fibre wigs, and she was able to survive with a lot of hard work, a dint of luck and by the grace of God.

“I realised I needed to do something else and extensions was the thing that kept comingup, becauseI’dwornthemsinceIwas12,” she said. She grew up in a strict family where she wasn’t allowed to wear anything make-up or dye her hair as part of fashion. She said, “Extensions for some reasons, my mum was fine with. The first time I wore them, it was an immediate confidence boost; they became this cloak of power.

A lot of women have the same thing. It doesn’t have to be over the top.” Speaking further on how she started her business, the Sagamu, Ogun State-born entrepreneur said she was grateful for the opportunity offered by Instagram: “It is called moving with the trend – that’s Instagram gave us all the opportunity to own an online store and be self-confident.

