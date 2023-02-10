No regrets choosing Nigeria over England – Lookman

Currently making waves in the Italian Serie A, Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, has said the best decision of his career was choosing to play for Nigeria instead of England where he was born. Born of Nigeria parents in the United Kingdom, Lookman played for England at age level before switching his allegiance to Nigeria. Speaking with Italy news outlet, L’Eco di Bergamo, he said he has a strong bond with both countries and has no regret choosing Nigeria over England. “I have no regrets; I took the right decision.

This is my career,” he said. “I want to play for Nigeria and am proud of this. I was born in England, but my family is from Nigeria and I have a strong bond with both countries.” Despite turning down the approach from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to represent the country on three different occasions after getting assurance from England senior manager, Gareth Southgate, that he was part of his plans, Lookman finally teamed up with the Super Eagles in 2022 after his request was granted by FIFA.

