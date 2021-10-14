News

No report of vaccine-induced COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria – NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has revealed that thus far, Nigeria has not recorded any death relating to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Executive Director of NPHCDA Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja during the weekly COVID-19 vaccination briefing, however, stressed that mild to severe symptoms which were time limited should be expected within the first three days following vaccination.

According to him, there was an ongoing study by the Agency, led by Prof Akin Osibogun, a Professor of Community Medicine at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in six States; Anambra, Borno, Edo, Katsina, Lagos and Plateau, to monitor safety of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

He disclosed that out of 1,284 adults enrolled in the study, 52.6% of enrollees reported non-serious adverse effects and only 1 subject or 0.08% reported serious adverse effects in the first week following vaccination, clarifying that none of the enrolled subjects who reported adverse effects required hospitalization.

He said: “The commonest reported symptoms among vaccinees were tenderness at injection site 20.9% and fever 20.3%. Most of the reported symptoms (55.5%) occurred within the first three days of vaccination while 40.2% of the vaccinees with reported symptoms could not recall time of onset of symptoms.

“Adverse Effects Following Immunization were reported more in the older age groups with 61.5% of those older than 60years reporting symptoms compared to 34.9% of those aged 18-24 years.

“The difference for age was statistically significant (p=0.003). Those with pre-existing morbidities were also observed to have higher rates of reported symptoms (AEFIs) than those without pre-existing morbidities even though the observed difference was not statistically significant (p=0.551),” he explained.

Shuaib, who assured that NPHCDA was putting measures in place to ensure close and effective monitoring and supervision of any participating private health facilities to ensure standards were not compromised, however, said interested private health facilities would be required to meet certain criteria including having the requisite qualified health care workers, among others.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Dr. Peter Hawkins, said the data of vaccinated people presented shows an improvement from what was presented last week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PGF commends Zulum over commitment to Nigeria

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commended the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on his commitment to a united Nigeria. The commendation came as Zulum celebrated his 52nd birthday. “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians to celebrate he birthday of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of […]
News

Benue 2023: ‘No imposition of candidate, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured those seeking election to succeed him that he would not impose any candidate or aspirant on the people.   The governor gave the assurance when a group ‘Jechira Gubernatorial Group’, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Makurdi, at the weekend. He said:   “There will be […]
News

Lagos East: Abiru ends campaign, pledges service with integrity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the December 5 by-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has rounded off his campaign with a pledge to serve the people of the district with integrity and commitment. Abiru, a former executive director, First Bank Plc and the immediate past laris Bank Limited, added that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica