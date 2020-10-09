No respite for Bayelsa flood victims

It is a period of gloom for some residents of Bayelsa State as the annual flood that occurs in their areas returns. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports that embattled citizens are calling on the government to come to their rescue

Flood is a natural disaster which doesn’t only affect Nigeria but is experienced all over the world. But in other climes, governments handle in ways that it doesn’t wreak more havoc than it should. In the Niger Delta region, flood has become a yearly occurrence. Of course, in budgets and plans, there are some funds set aside for all these like the ecological funds but nobody tells anybody how the money is spent.

Incidentally, the people have learnt to live with it as they always get prepared before the September, October flood. They always raise their belongings up by building wooden tables beyond the ground as some can’t afford to evacuate their homes while those that can’t do anything live inside the water like that until it goes away. Although not always as bad and severe as that of 2012 and 2018, the victims don’t also find it funny when this perennial flooding comes as they said it disorganizes them.

A trip to Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by South South Focus showed that the flood has already sacked so many homes. Some have already relocated while many were living inside the water like that, coupled with this time of school resumption. Most of the schools premises were already submerged as was noticed by this correspondent. Ironically, they were all seen leading their normal lives.

But one of the victims, John Dazi, who has already raised his belongings up but still living in the waterlogged room, speaking in Pidgin English said: “When the year reaches September to the ending every year like that, water used to be high and it affects us. Some will raise their houses. Some don’t have money to raise their houses and they will run to upland and manage till the water goes down.

“For me, I don’t have anywhere to go to. So, I stay in my house till the water goes down. Let the government assist us sand fill the areas, so that the suffering will stop. “For more than three years, I have not been seeing anything. This community, every year, they come here to video us. At the end of the year, something comes out but we don’t see anything. “But we are the ones suffering. Those that are not suffering are the ones that get the benefit. We are not happy.

This is why we are not always happy when you come to do this kind of thing.” Another woman, who just gave her name as Joy Perez, who also spoke with anger said: “Let nobody video me. They come here every time to video and we don’t get anything.

Those that are not suffering are the ones getting all the things.” Sele Ere, a happy woman with six children, even in her condition, said: “Let them give us money, so that I can start business or I can go to another place to build a small house for me and my children. “This is water side. If water comes, we raise the house. Sometimes, we run. Last year, was worse than this.

We were using canoe. We were paddling canoe to the main road to go and buy something. “If government brings money, we go to the land and build small house and start small business.” Fredrick Adoiwere, a former youth president of Amassoma, in his reaction, said: “We started experiencing this flood seriously in 2012.

In the days of our fathers, they built houses with woods. They check the level of the water before they build but now we began to use block. It is not the way they used to build it. “So, when they flood comes, it hits us so seriously.

We were not expecting it to be like that but from 2012, we saw that flood is a serious problem. “Since 2012 till now, it has been very bad but the problem is when there is no solution, you just face it that way.

Sometimes, NEMA and other NGOs do bring relief materials to the community but our problem is that the people are impatient. “When these relief materials come to the town hall, you will see women and some others will gather there.

They will not give those people time to arrange and send these things to the main victims. Before you Know it, some people will be climbing the vehicle. You see women falling and you cannot beat a woman with her children trying to get food.

So, they rush everything off at that point. “We need land reclamation because the river water is higher than our land. This land should be higher, so that the river will be under. There is a shore protection work here they said they were doing but they are not doing it.

“We need relief materials, drugs and if possible, evacuation centres at the higher land at the other side. If the Federal Government or state government can bring tents to evacuate these people to that place and get them medical facilities, it will be good.

“At the end of each flood, we used to experience swollen faces, fever. We use white capsule mix with kaikai and give to any person that is suffering from it but the problem is we don’t know the damage that one is causing in the system but just the immediate solution.

“Immediately after the flood, let them come and see the extent of damage and see what they can do.” On what could be the remote cause of the persistent flooding, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV of Ekpetiama Kingdom, an environmentalist, explained that the, “flood has been like this. The difference between little higher and a little lower was not much but in 1969, there was a heavy one.

“After 10 years or so, it comes up fairly strong like the one in 2012.No doubt, Ozone layer depletion and all the flaring of gas are affecting it. It was worst before Nigeria started managing its water with dams but later on, with Kainji dam and a few things, it was managed. “But beyond this heavy ones where the river overflows, in the communities, people have been extremely stupid by their conduct. Waste management has been and appalling.

“People now throw their waste into ditches. People block drainages. With their stolen money, they use it to build houses on drainages and water ways. With that type of behaviour, within the communities like in Yenagoa, people now suffer more flooding.

If for instance, all the drainages were flowing in spite of the high water level, communities that were not flooded in those area will not have flood. “Today, there is no urban proper management. The government, with a huge budget, sand filling and reclamation could have been doing more to protect the community but that is not done.

“In those days, we used to build prop or stilt houses that will stand on top of pillars. That is supposed to be the model of our houses, not this one that came from abroad.” Moris Alagoa, a field officer with Environmental Rights Action(ERA) said That, “Bayelsa State being the most Deltaic Terrain in the Niger Delta ought not to be caught napping.

“It ought to be a leader on how to deal with flood related matters. Agreed, that it is a capital intensive issue. That is why ERA suggested that a special agency or flood and erosion commission be established in the state.

“Such a commission should be funded with ecological funds and part of 13% derivation fund and empowered by law to effectively collaborate with Federal Government, interventionist agencies like NDDC and Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and other development partners to tackle the flood issue.

“Real environmental surgery is needed to address the nagging ecological and environmental challenges confronting our people and communities. “Of course, there was need for these communities to have been assessing this ecological funds and the 13% derivation funds. May be, the funds would have helped to cushion some of these effects but the main victims of oil pollution are not seeing all these funds.

The immediate past governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, was once asked to account for the ecological funds that came to the state from 2015 to 2017 by Preye Aganaba. Preye Aganaba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) had challenged the then governor to tell Bayelsans what he did with N1, 212,415,348.71 ecological funds received by his government between June 2015 and November 2017.

A statement signed by his then media aide, Kariebi Prekebena, said Dickson’s visit to the site of the tragic landslide would have been commendable if not for the misleading statements about the state not benefiting from the ecological fund. The statement then read: “The response to Governor Dickson’s misleading statement about coastal communities not benefiting from the ecological fund is rather simple.

Governor Dickson should tell Bayelsans what he did with N1, 212, 415, 348.71 ecological funds received by the state government between June 2015 and November 2017. “ G ove r – nor Dickson should mention the number of coastal erosion control projects executed in the riverine communities a dve r s e ly affected by ecolo g i c a l challenges in Bayelsa State in the period under review or in the past seven years of his administration.” Although the State Emergency Management Agency Chairman, Hezekiah Isu, could not be reached as at the time of filling in this report as all the calls and text message put across to his line were not responded to, the Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbarambiri, who didn’t also pick his calls or respond to the text massage, had told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) correspondent that the Bayelsa Government has expressed readiness to tackle perennial flooding, oil pollution and other environmental problems in the state. According to him, the government will be convening an environment summit for practical solutions to the issues. He said that the government intends to construct well-planned channels to drain the waters into the major rivers across the state for a free onward flow into the ocean.

