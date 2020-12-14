No respite for Kwara APC, as elders’ caucus rejects chairman

There was no respite yet for Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elders’ caucus of the party in the state has rejected the newly constituted caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), saying that a caretaker committee cannot succeed another one.

The party’s elder caucus comprising Rev. Bunmi Olusona, Senator Oyewo, Senator Mohammed Ahmed, Hon. Ayinla Folorunsho and Senator Makanjuola Ajadi, among others, stated this at a press conference in Ilorin yesterday.

According to the spokesman of the caucus, Rev. Bunmi Olusona, the elders also condemned in strong terms, the deliberate dragging of the name of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq into the crisis by some members of the party, “to please their sponsors in Abuja.”

He said: “We are aware of all the various inglorious moves by those who are only loyal to their personal interests and ambition than the survival of the party, these crops of party supporters want to take us back to the era of slavery, that we all collectively said O to ge. We refused to be enslaved again.”

