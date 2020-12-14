News

No respite for Kwara APC, as elders’ caucus rejects chairman

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, ILORIN Comment(0)

There was no respite yet for Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elders’ caucus of the party in the state has rejected the newly constituted caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), saying that a caretaker committee cannot succeed another one.

 

The party’s elder caucus comprising Rev. Bunmi Olusona, Senator Oyewo, Senator Mohammed Ahmed, Hon. Ayinla Folorunsho and Senator Makanjuola Ajadi, among others, stated this at a press conference in Ilorin yesterday.

 

According to the spokesman of the caucus, Rev. Bunmi Olusona, the elders also condemned in strong terms, the deliberate dragging of the name of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq into the crisis by some members of the party, “to please their sponsors in Abuja.”

 

He said: “We are aware of all the various inglorious moves by those who are only loyal to their personal interests and ambition than the survival of the party, these crops of party supporters want to take us back to the era of slavery, that we all collectively said O to ge. We refused to be enslaved again.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC: Our victory made possible through reconciliation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Nigeria’s ruling part, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the re-election of Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was made possible through the reconciliation and peace mechanism instituted by the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.   The party also said that Akeredolu was […]
News

MSMEs: Lagos unveils N5bn post-COVID-19 loan support

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and rebuild the state, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has set aside N5 billion for financial support. Speaking at the official launch of the Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme (LEAP), a post- […]
News

Lagos to tax Uber, Bolt, others N20 per trip

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After weeks of speculations, the Lagos State government has finally reversed the plan to impose 10 per cent service charge it planned to impose on every trip made through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt, saying that the it would begin to charge the operators N20 on every trip.   The government also said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: