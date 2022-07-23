No rift between Tinubu, El-Rufai over Shettima – Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, and Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, denied any rift between the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’I, over the choice of the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He gave assurance that El-Rufa’i will deliver Kaduna for the party in the 2023 general elections. He stated that the Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Shettima ticket in will triumph in the state because APC is in charge. The Senator gave the assurance at the official inauguration of the Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as the Chairman, Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) organised by the support group.

