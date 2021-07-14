No rights’ violation in Kanu’s arrest – Rights Commission

Amid the controversy surrounding the re-arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Kenya, the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), has said its investigation failed to establish alleged human rights violation on the part of authorities.

The Geneva, Switzerland-based IHRC said its probe was consequent upon receipt of at least 25 petitions from individuals and groups across the globe regarding the arrest of Kanu, who is standing trial on charges bordering on alleged treasonable felony.

In a statement, the global rights’ body said that many of the petitions, which came from Nigeria, had urged iconduct of an independent inquiry into human rights violations and possible breaches to established international and regional diplomatic protocols.

Signed by the IHRC’s Special Envoy for Africa Region, Evans M. Mutavi, and International President for Kenya, the statement said it undertook the investigation, in fulfilment of its mandate to ensure the protection of human rights of citizens.

“The IHRC is committed to safeguarding the rights of citizens across the globe in line with the organisation’s core mandate.

“The commission upon investigation is unable to establish a case of human rights violation of Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by the Special Police Forces.

“The Commission is convinced that the Kenyan Government played no official role in the event that led to Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest.

“The Commission expects the Nigerian government to follow up the trial of Nnamdi Kanu in line with the country’s laws and respect to human rights.

“The Commission has resolved to monitor the trial of Nnamdi Kanu to ensure his human rights are not violated by the Nigerian Government,” the IHRC stated.

