No risk of brain tumours for mobile phone users – Study

Researchers from the Oxford Population Health and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have found that there was no significant difference in the risk of developing a brain tumour between those who had never used a mobile phone, and mobile phone users.

The results of the study which investigated the association between mobile phone use and brain tumour risk, are published in the ‘Journal of the National Cancer Institute’. The researchers used data from the UK Million Women Study: an ongoing study which recruited one in four of all UK women born between 1935 and 1950. Around 776,000 participants completed questionnaires about their mobile phone usage in 2001; around half of these were surveyed again in 2011. The participants were then followed up for an av-erage of 14 years through linkage to their National Health Service (NHS) records. Mobile phone use was examined in relation to the risk of various specific types of brain tumour: glioma (a tumour of the nervous system); acoustic neuroma (a tumour of the nerve connecting the brain.

