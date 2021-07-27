Education

No school will jettison Nigeria’s curriculum – Commissioner

Towards ensuring accessible and enhanced qualitative education for children in line with the nation’s school curriculum, the Ogun State Government has said that it would not allow any school to jettison the curriculum, as long as they operate in the country.

 

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed this hint during the quality control monitoring exercise in private schools in Obafemi Owode and Ewekoro Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state. While noting that “any school operating another curriculum at the detriment of the nation’s school curriculum would be sanctioned,”

Arigbabu explained that schools that run foreign curriculum were not helping the Nigeria education sector. He, therefore, urged private schools to work in tandem with the state government, saying “if there is anything wrong with the curriculum, we will continue to work on it because we won’t allow you (private school) to abandon your country’s curriculum and start running other countries’ curriculum in your schools within the country. You can blend the best practices of other countries with yours and teach the students.”

 

The Commissioner explained that the exercise was to go round on partial inspection to schools seeking approval to start operations, assuring that they would be given full approval after more inspection, to ascertain their continued level of compliance.

 

“For any school to run, they must get approval. Approval is not just a rubber stamp. It’s something you go out and see whether they have all the facilities that will make what they call a school.

 

Apart from that, you want to be sure that after giving the approval, they still keep maintaining them”, Arigbabu stated.

