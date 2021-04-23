No sentiments in choice of location for Ibom Deep Seaport’

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that the location of the Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City was chosen due to its viability and accessibility, and not on sentiments. The state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon told newsmen in Uyo yesterday that different locations were accessed by experts before the location which transverse both MboandIbenoLocalGovernment Areas was selected. Okon’s explanation followed series of allegations by a section of Oron people that the “original” site of the seaport at “Ibaka Bay” was moved to another location due to sentiments against the people of Oron by other groups in the state.
Related Articles
Insecurity: I stand with PMB on giving service chiefs, security agencies more time
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to give the nation’s service chiefs and security agencies more time to adequately address the security issues bedeviling the country. The President in his Christmas Message to the people, called on Nigerians to support and cooperate with the service chiefs and security agencies by giving them information on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fayemi hails Nigeria at 60, Ekiti 24
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary with a call to all and sundry to continue to make all necessary sacrifice that would ensure that the country attains the level of greatness envisaged by the founding fathers. Fayemi, in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Gani Adams, Makinde in closed-door meeting
As part of measures to address security challenges in the South-West geopolitical zone, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday held a closed-door meeting with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams. Adams, who paid a private visit to Makinde, said that discussions centred on issues related to security and economy of the South-West. Adam […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)