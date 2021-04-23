News

No sentiments in choice of location for Ibom Deep Seaport’

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that the location of the Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City was chosen due to its viability and accessibility, and not on sentiments. The state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon told newsmen in Uyo yesterday that different locations were accessed by experts before the location which transverse both MboandIbenoLocalGovernment Areas was selected. Okon’s explanation followed series of allegations by a section of Oron people that the “original” site of the seaport at “Ibaka Bay” was moved to another location due to sentiments against the people of Oron by other groups in the state.

