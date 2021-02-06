No serving Edo Central federal lawmaker must dream of 3rd term ticket –PDP chieftain

Elder Ogharedia Ihimenkpen is one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Director of Research and Publicity, Edo State PDP chapter; and former Special Adviser on Media to the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion. A veteran journalist and consultant, he spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on development within the political space of the state

What is your view on the second coming of Governor Godwin Enogheghase Obaseki given the political happenings of 2020?

The coming of Governor Godwin Obaseki was symbolic, he was humiliated from his party, All Progressives Congress (APC). Although, PDP itself was in disarray at the point in time, but they saw an ample opportunity to win back what they have lost for over 12 good years. Well, as to whether PDP deserves to win the election or will win it again, I can tell you that PDP over deserved it in terms of organisation, policies, and coordination. PDP was more on ground than APC and I tell you if it continues like this, in 2023 National Assembly elections and in 2024, PDP will send APC to extinction that is, if there will be any party like APC again.

Would you then say that Obaseki has succeeded in demystifying godfatherism in Edo State politics?

Yes, he has done it and has over done it with the help of the people. But I think it was two giant soldiers that came together to fight godfatherism in the state. There is nothing like godfatherism in Edo politics today. What outsiders don’t know about Edo 2020 election is that it was three major factors that brought in Governor Obaseki for the second time. These factors are divine intervention, human and natural forces. If you talk about having a political base, Governor Obaseki is not near it at all. So, he has every reason to be graceful to God, nature and the people of Edo State who made his dream of second term a reality.

With what has happened now, there is talk in some quarters that power will shift to Edo Central in 2024 in what has been termed ‘Esan Agenda’, how hopeful are you that Obaseki will align with this move?

I tell you yes, because PDP operates a conventional policy were there are certain things and political issues that does not need to be published. The Obaseki I know is a democrat and he understands it. He is working towards it. You can see that all his policies are geared towards Edo Agenda and not Esan Agenda. But that does not mean you sitting down on your bed and wait for people to give you the ticket. You have to work and fight for it. It is not going to come on a platter of gold as you must deserve it. In Obaseki’s first four years, his policies favoured Esan people. Look how he restored the deposed Onogie of Uromi, the issue of the speakership, and a lot of things that he has done for Esan people. He is a transparent person, he keeps to his words. But remember too that PDP started very well by giving Edo South the governor in the person of Lucky Igbinedion, then they gave it to professor Osunbor but something happened and it went to Edo North. After Edo North, power did not go to Edo Central but it came to Edo South again. Natural justice demands that it should go to Edo Central. Obaseki is not a stranger in Edo State, he knows all these but they should know that it is not going to be a tea party, they must work for it. Giving power to Esan in 2024 is the proper thing to do, it will help strengthen the party, unite the state and balance the political equation in the state.

Do you share the view that Esan people are not united when it comes to politics in the state, therefore, the 2024 Esan Agenda may just be a mirage?

I do not agree with that, the Esans are more united when it comes to politics in Edo State. Since 1999 they have remained in one political party, the Esans are the most united people, they can disagree with you in certain areas, but when it comes to elections they are united. Have you ever seen a local government where all the political heavy weights are in one political party? If you say Esan should go and produce a governor now, yes many people will show interest, but at the end one person will emerge. So people that are saying that we are not united are just looking for political relevance.

All serving federal lawmakers in Edo Central are clamouring for a third term is that an achievable dream?

That is a revolution gone wrong, it is Ebola and sacrilegious for bench warming Edo federal lawmakers to ask for a third term. In fact, it is not achievable in Esan land, they should not think about it because it will hit the brick walls. Senator Clifford Odia and his team cannot even win an election in their units. Anybody that knows them should tell them to kill the dream because it is an impossible mission to embark on. Third term agenda is forbidden in Edo State, it is Ebola, is a disease, it is contagious. They even have the charisma and the political will power to dive into it. As far as Esan is concerned it is criminal for those serving Federal lawmakers to think about it because they have all failed us. For example, Senator Odia came in through the instrumentality of destroying third term. Other people wanted to be there but we said no, so how can he come and be talking of a third term agenda when there are so many people queuing up. If they want to waste their money, well there are people on ground that can help them waste it.

Come to think of it, how many bills have Edo Federal lawmakers sponsored at the floor of the house?

Other lawmakers from other states are contributing to the wellbeing of their states and people, tell me what bill has our Senator from Edo Central sponsored? They are just there working for their pockets and that of their children. They have all had their taste of the national cake, they should give way for others. That is our take, that is our dream and that is our bible. They should be there till 2023 warming the bench. Esan people will not take it kindly with anyone in support of third term agenda for our federal lawmakers. Enough is enough for them.

Like this: Like Loading...