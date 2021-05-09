News

No sexual assault case ‘ ll be swept under carpet in Ekiti –Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has declared that his administration would not leave any stone unturned to ensure perpetrators of sexual assault in the State face wrath of law.

 

Fayemi reinstated the commitment of his administration in tackling Gender Based Violence (GBV) through strong legal framework, policies and mechanisms that guarantee justice and supports for GBV victims.

 

The Governor spoke yesterday in his office when he played host to a delegation of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), led by its President, Prof Ekanem Braide; alongside Ekiti State GBV Management Committee led by Erelu Bisi Fayemi after a two -day assessment of GBV projects and facilities across the State.

 

Dr Fayemi, disclosed that the effectiveness of the state emergency on Gender- Based Violence declared by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on June 10 2020 has led to a major increase in the number of states that have enacted and passed the Violence Against Person Prohibition Act into law from seven to 21.

 

The Governor said the State GBV Management Committee had taken drastic steps in ensuring that the era where gender based issues got unnoticed and unattended to in the State had gone.

 

He added that the state government had also set in motion series of awareness and empowerment programmes for women and girl child with simplification of government processes and procedures in addressing systemic issues that could promote genderbased violence.

 

These programmes according to him, had encouraged the report, documentation, investigation and prosecution of more rape and other gender-based violence cases in the State

