No SMS voting as BBNaija returns tomorrow with double launch show

…to stream in UK on Showmax

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that Season 6 of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will begin tomorrow. It will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. And for the first time, fans in the UK will be able to follow all the drama in the BBNaija house 24/7, via Showmax. Speaking about the show, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “With each season of BBNaija we t a s k ourselves o n delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards.” The organisers also disclosed that there will be no SMS voting for this season, adding that fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. Confirming the streaming of BBNaija Season 6 in UK on Showmax, the MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, noted that Big Brother Naija has always attracted a large following outside Nigeria and fans are always asking how to watch BBN when they’re away from home. “This year we are proud to be taking this much-loved reality series to the UK,” said Phahle. In addition to the 24-hour live stream, other BBNaija-related content will be available exclusively on Showmax, including the Head of House challenge and daily highlights.

Like this: Like Loading...