No state can develop without borrowing –Ogun Commissioner, Tunji Akinosi

Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry Hon. Tunji Akinosi has confidently declared that Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state has performed well within a short period. Akinosi insisted that Abiodun hit the ground running immediately he was sworn-in as Governor and that his performances in the various sectors of the state such as healthcare, education, agriculture and welfare packages for the state’s civil servants are second to none. The Commissioner spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in his country home in Igbesa in Ado/Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The government of Prince Dapo Abiodun started about one and a half years ago, what would be your assessment of the government as there are insinuations that there are bad roads and unfinished projects in the state?

We have several bad roads in the state and these have been there even before the Governor got into office. The roads that you are talking about, particularly in Ogun West are roads that the last administration did not touch at all. Not a grader was brought in, no rehabilitation was done. So, I laugh at some of our people now that are holding the government of Abiodun responsible and liable for these bad roads. As much as we agree that government is a continuum, the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun has continuously appreciated our people and has continuously told them that within his power and that of the state government, those roads would be touched and would be rehabilitated or reconstructed and you have seen that this has started. This is not a government that gives expatriates contracts to the detriment of local contractors. You will see that every senatorial district has one rehabilitation work or construction work going on there at every point in time. So, if you say that there are insinuations that there are roads yet to be done, even if a governor stays 20 years in government, there would still be roads to be constructed.

Would you say that your government has touched lives in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture etc?

The three areas you mentioned are areas we cannot score second among the states in the country. Let’s talk about education, how were our schools between 2003 and 2011, how were they between 2011 and 2019 and how are they now? We have 236 wards in the state and there is no ward that Prince Dapo Abiodun has not done rehabilitation in the schools there.

If you do not have classrooms, how would he be scored in education. Those classrooms are there and they are being rehabilitated. I would give you the documentary of our first 52 weeks in government. We have not seen this magnitude of work in Ogun State.

You are talking about touching lives, the people that rehabilitated those schools were not brought from China, Hong Kong or the United States of America, they are domiciled in those wards. That means that a contractor that did not get anything for seven or eight years has got something now. He would start buying loaves of bread from the man or woman that sells bread near his house to feed his workers and that would start having multiplier effects. The health centres that we have are being rehabilitated now. We have done over 100 health centres in 18 months. That is how the Governor has been touching the lives of the people.

Health is wealth, if we don’t have hospitals, when people have minor ailments there would be nowhere to take them to. Those ones too were rehabilitated by local contractors. The infrastructure development are also there.

If we have not had these backlog, it would have been easy. There was nothing on ground to continue from, we are starting from the scratch. Mention the road, the Ado/ Odo Road that we are talking of was nothing, it was still motorable during the OGD era, the Agbara/Lusada/Atan Road was not done. It was still motorable all through the OGD era. In fact there was massive rehabilitation in 2010.

For eight years nothing was done on that road. Take for instance, the Ota/Aiyetoro/Itele Road, which was constructed in 2004 during the OGD era, it was left unmanaged all through the Amosun years, it is not rehabilitated till now. So, those are backlog that we inherited from the last administration. This is a year that we just had seven months to do government; we have been managing the health crisis in the state and in the nation from February till November, 2020 and the government is still working.

What is the state government doing to increase its IGR and reduce external borrowing?

There is no way we will not borrow, you are the one asking for infrastructural development and you say that the IGR has gone down. So, what will he do. Are we going to start charging the people that have not worked for nine months and start taxing them again? This government is a populist government.

The Governor came in as a popular candidate and so he does not have any other thing to do than to understand the people and do things the way the people want them to be done. Our people are saying that they are over-taxed, they even want the governor and the government to reduce tax.

There is no state or country that develops without borrowing money. He goes around the state to educate the people about what he is doing. You cannot say that you don’t want to borrow money and you want development to come, where will the money come from and you also want us to reduce the tax. How many of us even pay tax?

What is the state government doing in the area of agriculture as an agrarian state?

You asked about agriculture, which is the third one I was coming to. We are getting all the support and accolades from the Federal Government. You can see our young people going into agriculture. We are an agrarian and industrial state. We have the largest concentration of industries in this country. You will need to balance it, you cannot invite people here to invest without putting the necessary infrastructure in place. Investment and investors need a conducive environment. These include good roads, electricity, and others. Our Governor has told the Federal Government about these roads. We have about 70% of our roads as federal roads and those roads are not maintained. You saw my Governor months ago with President Muhammadu Buhari asking for the repair of Agbara Road, and Lagos-Abeokuta Express road. We must borrow to get these roads fixed and we will bring in investment. If you don’t borrow to provide infrastructure, you cannot get any investment. Our Governor, being also a businessman, has gone ahead to bring in some power investors to invest in power supply in the state.

…But power is on the exclusive list

Generation may not be exclusive and if you are not getting things right you cannot be talking of exclusive any more. If it is exclusive to have electricity, how many have we produced? Those are the places where we have issues. Even those that are being political about issues have not found us wanting in those areas. They have not told us we have not done well in the rehabilitation of schools, employing teachers, or that we have not scored high in the comity of the states in Nigeria. Nobody has scored us low even in healthcare delivery and we are the first in the whole nation to do much in this area.

Let’s talk about your ministry, Forestry, how has it contributed to the development of Ogun State?

Ogun State is lucky to have about 20% of our land being forest reserve. So many of our people don’t know the importance of having forest reserve. People like the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo had foresight and they knew that there was no way humans can live without forestry.

We breath in oxygen and breath out carbon dioxide. The carbon monoxide that comes out from factories goes into the trees and the trees reproduce it and bring it out as the oxygen that we breath in. It is the day you cut the last tree on earth that the last man would die because he would not have the oxygen to breath in. See how bad people feel with nose masks because the air you breath out you breath in again. Look at the way people cut the trees to build houses, use for fire wood, furniture and for other purposes.

We agree that we need trees, but we have to do regeneration. Some of our forest reserves are being used for cocoa plantation and others. This government has said that this would no longer be allowed. Forest reserves are specifically put there for the earlier stated purposes.

You talk of climate change, it is these same trees that are being felled that cause this. Those are part of the things that we do in the ministry. Since the advent of this administration, we have waged war against cocoa planters and illegal fellers of trees and we are succeeding. In the next few weeks, the government would plant 237,000 trees again. We believe that this would be the least in any year. Mr. Governor has said that one million trees would be planted in 2021 and we are working towards that.

