No strike over fuel price, power tarrif hike –NUPENG

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) has declared that there would be no strike today (Monday) or any other day over recent hike in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff increase.

 

National President of NUPENG, Comrade Wiliams Akporeha, and South West Chairman of the union, Tayo Aboyeji, who declared this in separate telephone interviews with New Telegraph, stated that at no time did the oil workersunionissueanythreat to go on strike over the hike. Akporeha maintained that the union has no issue with the hike and has not said it was leading any protests over the issue.

 

“The only area that the Labour union has issue jointly with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is in the Port Harcourt and the leadership of NLC is leading this struggle,” he said.

 

Corroborating the National President’s view, Aboyeji maintained that the news about the strike was the figment of imagination of those behind it. “At no time did we as NUPENG issue any threat to go on strike over power tariff or petrol price,” Aboyeji declared.

 

According to him, NUPENG won’t do anything that it has not properly thought through. “The only action I am aware of is the one happening tomorrow in Port Harcourt and like you said, the National President said to you, it is being led by the NLC,” he said.

