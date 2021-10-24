News

No supporter should lose his life supporting politicians –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, reiterated his belief in politics without bitterness, warning that no one should lose his life supporting politicians. Makinde, who stated this at the wedding ceremony of one of the sons of former Ekiti State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ayo Fayose, held in Lagos, charged individuals fighting over politics and religion to have a rethink, as, according to him, none of the two is worth losing one’s life fighting over.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as further saying that whatever happened between him and Fayose has already been put behind them.

Makinde, who congratulated the Fayose and Abdul families on the occasion of their children’s wedding, prayed for a blessed union for the new couple. He equally pointed out how the wedding, apart from bringing together politicians including the governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, among others, had also broken the religious barrier, as a Christian and a Muslim family allowed the solemnisation of matrimony between their children.a

