No threat to 2023 elections, military equal to task – Gen Eneche

…says no cause for fear

 

A former Director of Defence Me-dia Operations, Major-General  John Enenche (retd) has   assured that the military will do all within its pow-ers to ensure peaceful elec-tioneering before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

 

Enenche gave the assur-ance in a message to Satur-day Telegraph on Friday in reaction to concerns raised by individuals and groups on the possibility of  polls holding in all parts of the country.
Those who had ex-pressed their reservations hinged their concerns on the current security chal-lenges plaguing the coun-try.
He expressed confi-dence in the capacity of relevant security agencies to rise to the occasion, add-ing “No fears. The relevant organs and institutions are equal to the task of ensur-  When reminded that some communities in Ka-duna, and Zamfara states, were being allegedly “gov-erned” by bandits/terror-ists, he responded thus: “Whatever the situation the appropriate organs will always make plans to handle it”.

 

