News

No two governors in Ebonyi-Elders

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi Council of elders yesterday said there were no two governors in the state, and expressed worry over the political development in the state following the Abuja Federal High Court judgement, which ordered Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy to vacate their offices for dumping Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP had nominated the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey and former Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Chief Fred Udogu as new Governor and Deputy Governor respectfully.

Igariwey at a press briefing urged INEC to issue him certificate of returns as the Governor, but Umahi said he has filed a stay of execution and appealed the matter, saying that he is still the Governor of the state. Ebonyi elders however, advised Abuja-based political actors from the state to retrace their steps and stop indulging in actions that can throw the state into violence, reminiscent of what happened in Ebonyi in 1999. Chief Ben Okah, Chairman of the elders Council, said at a press briefing in, Abakaliki that, “We are Ebonyi State elders Council. Our job is to advise everybody to maintain peace and support the government to develop Ebonyi State. Our call is to the generality of Ebonyi people, not to ferment troubles that will limit our development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos Speaker mourns ex-lawmaker, Adediran

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of Hon. Adetoun Adediran, a former Deputy Speaker of the state, was shocked. The late Adediran served as a member of the House representing Surulere Constituency 1 between 1999 and 2003. In a tribute by his media office, […]
News Top Stories

FG conspiring against Nigerians, CAN alleges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…claims military not allowed to deal with insurgents The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged a conspiracy against Nigerians by the Federal Government following the growing security problems in the country. The group insisted insurgency could be ended “within a week”, but claimed the military “are not allowed to deal with Boko Haram” by […]
News

Ebonyi earmarks N1.5bn for 26 schools

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State government yesterday approved the sum of N1.5 billion for the construction of 26 modern schools across the state. This is as the state government set up a committee to ensure the smooth construction of the school buildings. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji stated this in Abakaliki while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica