No two governors in Ebonyi-Elders

Ebonyi Council of elders yesterday said there were no two governors in the state, and expressed worry over the political development in the state following the Abuja Federal High Court judgement, which ordered Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy to vacate their offices for dumping Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP had nominated the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey and former Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Chief Fred Udogu as new Governor and Deputy Governor respectfully.

Igariwey at a press briefing urged INEC to issue him certificate of returns as the Governor, but Umahi said he has filed a stay of execution and appealed the matter, saying that he is still the Governor of the state. Ebonyi elders however, advised Abuja-based political actors from the state to retrace their steps and stop indulging in actions that can throw the state into violence, reminiscent of what happened in Ebonyi in 1999. Chief Ben Okah, Chairman of the elders Council, said at a press briefing in, Abakaliki that, “We are Ebonyi State elders Council. Our job is to advise everybody to maintain peace and support the government to develop Ebonyi State. Our call is to the generality of Ebonyi people, not to ferment troubles that will limit our development.

