News

No two govs in Ebonyi – Elders

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Ebonyi Council of elders, Friday said there are no two governors in the state.
It, however, expressed worry over political development in the state following the Abuja Federal High Court judgement which ordered Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy to vacate their offices for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDP, which had nominated the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey and former Careteker Chairman of PDP, Chief Fred Udogu as new governor and deputy governor respectfully.
Igariwey at a press briefing urged INEC to issue him certificate of return as the governor but Umahi said he has filed a stay of execution and appeal on the matter and is still the governor of the state
Ebonyi elders advised the political actors from the state, who they said base in Abuja, to retrace their steps and stop indulging in actions that can throw the state into violence, reminiscent of what happened in 1999.
Chief Ben Okah, Chairman of the Elders’ Council stated this during a press briefing in, Abakaliki, the state capital Friday

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Misrule: We’re vindicated by Sanusi’s statement –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has been vindicated by the statement of ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that the gains made by Nigeria in 35 years were wiped out in the last five years. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said […]
News

NANS’ll focus on students’ interest, says Asefon

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Asefon, has declared that protection of interest of students across the country would receive a boost throughout his tenure as students’ lives would be transformed on campuses across the country.   He spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti when his team paid a courtesy visit to the […]

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

HURIWA condemns alleged plot to kill EFCC boss

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised the alarm over alleged plot to assassinate the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying it is was a well hatched sinister move to further promote corruption in the country. The group said the young EFCC boss has shown motivation and readiness to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica