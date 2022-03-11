News

No two govs in Ebonyi – Eleders

Ebonyi Council of elders, Friday said there are no two governors in the state.
It, however, expressed worry over political development in the state following the Abuja Federal High Court judgement which ordered Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy to vacate their offices for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDP, which had nominated the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey and former Careteker Chairman of PDP, Chief Fred Udogu as new governor and deputy governor respectfully.
Igariwey at a press briefing urged INEC to issue him certificate of return as the governor but Umahi said he has filed a stay of execution and appeal on the matter and is still the governor of the state
Ebonyi elders advised the political actors from the state, who they said base in Abuja, to retrace their steps and stop indulging in actions that can throw the state into violence, reminiscent of what happened in 1999.
Chief Ben Okah, Chairman of the Elders’ Council stated this during a press briefing in, Abakaliki, the state capital Friday

 

