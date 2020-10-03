…no vacancy in Ondo Govt House, says Ituen

Despite his failure to predict correctly, the outcome of the last governorship election in Edo State, the Founder of Christ Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, would win the governorship elections next Saturday.

Ituen gave his latest political prediction while fielding questions from newsmen in Lagos on the forthcoming elections in the Sunshine State, asserting that, “there is no vacancy in the Government House yet.” The Man of God was emphatic that the incumbent governor, is going to win the election scheduled for October 10 but advised Akeredolu to pray against a court judgement that might nullify his victory because of electoral irregularities.

He said: “Akeredolu of the APC will win the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State to retain his seat for a second term in office”, while urging Nigerians to pray for peaceful outing and in subsequent elections.

Prophet Ituen also warned gladiators in the political circle not to consider politics as a door- die affair, reminding them that whatever anyone becomes in life is exclusively in the hands of God. He also urged religious leaders to refrain from inflammatory utterances that could promote conflict and disunity in the country, saying, “God gives power to whomever He pleases.”

Ituen, a known seer, who had predicted many national events with accuracy, especially on electoral maters, flopped on the outcome of the Edo polls, as his forecast that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC would win the Edo State governorship election, did not come to pass. In the failed prediction, Ituen had said: ” Ize-Iyamu of the APC will win the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo. I therefore urge Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to write his hand-over note in preparation to handing over”.

