No victory’s worth blood of any Nigerian –IPAC tells politicians

Ahead of tomorrow’s president i a l /National Assembly election, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has cautioned politicians to play by the rules, warning that no victory is worth the blood of any Nigerian in all the contests.

The Deputy National Chairman of IPAC, Maxwell Mgbudem, gave the caution while addressing 2023 presidential candidates of various political parties at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. Mgbudem also posited that the winner-takes-all syndrome among politicians, where no room is given for losers in political contests, usually results in desperation to clinch power at all cost by candidates and their supporters.

“Election, as observed every four years, is a high-level call to civic obligations on Nigerian citizens, to make choices of leaders who will administer the country and spearhead the distribution of dividends of democracy to the people.

“Thus, the stakes are really high, especially against the background of an entrenched zero sum political culture in our nation; in which the winner takes it all. Distinguished leaders and elders, this can explain the tension and inflamed passion witnessed between candidates and their supporters ahead of this all important election,” Mgbudem said, adding: “The essence of signing of the Peace Accord signified collective resolve and commitment to ensure that the 2023 general elections were bloodless, advising them to abide by the letters of the oath they took.”

He also cautioned political gladiators and their supporters that no inflamed passion over high political stakes was worth setting the country on fire, adding that any consideration capable of causing wanton destruction of lives and property should best be avoided.

According to him, “This is a moment to stop and reflect on what becomes of the nation, her citizens and our democracy if unquestionable fire erupts out of the electoral process when we instigate our followers to violence through our actions and inactions.

Mgbudem, who is also the National Legal Adviser of Accord Party, commended the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, for the role it played to ensure that politicians campaigned based on issues while citizens were allowed to vote for candidates of their choice peacefully.

The IPAC called on INEC to ensure that a level playing field is provided to all political parties, adding, “Grievances and genuine concerns raised by any party or candidate must be addressed on time and no political party should be treated as more sacred than others, as this is a prelude to electoral violence.”

