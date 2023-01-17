News

No visitor logs for Biden’s home, says White House

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The White House has said that there are no visitor logs available for President Joe Biden’s private home.

Republicans have demanded to see the logs to his Delaware home after classified files were discovered there, reports the BBC.

On Monday, the White House counsel’s office said that it is not standard practice to keep tabs of who visits the private homes of presidents.

At least 20 documents have been found at Biden’s home and at an office he used in Washington.

The documents date from his time as vice-president under the Obama administration. Some of them were marked “Top Secret” – the highest level of classification – CBS News has reported.

News that sensitive documents had been found in a private office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, emerged earlier this month. That was followed by a disclosure that a second cache was discovered at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

The White House said over the weekend that an additional five pages of classified material were discovered on Thursday. By law all White House files should be handed over to the National Archives at the end of a presidency.

The White House has said the files were “inadvertently misplaced” and that it is co-operating fully.

Congressional Republicans have been calling for the White House to release visitor logs of Biden’s homes, but the White House had until Monday refused to say if such information will be divulged.

“President Biden’s mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether he has jeopardised our national security,” House Oversight Committee Chairman, Republican James Comer, said in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain over the weekend.

“Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents.”

But in a statement on Monday, the White House counsel’s office said that no such visitor logs exist.

“Like every president across decades of modern history, (Biden’s) personal residence is personal,” said Ian Sams, spokesperson for the White House counsel.

The Secret Service has previously said it does not maintain logs of presidential private residences. In 2017, it said in a court filing that no visitor logs were kept at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where hundreds of classified files were found last year by the FBI.

However, the agency does have a permanent presence at Biden’s homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach and screens visitors before they enter.

A special counsel is investigating Biden’s handling of the files. The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee has said they would launch their own investigation.

The White House does publicly release a visitors log on its website – a practice brought in during the Obama administration.

It was paused during the Trump presidency and reinstated when Biden took office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN, AMCON announce sale of Polaris Bank to SCIL

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa

Apex bank, NIBSS to unveil payment card The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) have announced the completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100 per cent of Polaris Bank’s equity by Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL). This is even as the House of Representatives […]
News

2023 Elections: I would not condone, impunity, lawlessness — Prof Imumolen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has vowed to put an end to the incessant cases of impunity and lawlessness that has seemed to dog the Nigerian way of life for decades. Nigerians have seemed to be misdiagnosed with the tag of a lawless people for decades because there has been a lack of will […]
News Top Stories

Forex squeeze hits manufacturing sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MAN: Funds available to only 40% operators   Nigerian manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised the alarm over severe scarcity of foreign exchange (forex).   Following the trend, it was gathered that they now operate at half capacity. President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, told New Telegraph in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica