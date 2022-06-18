News

No waiver for conference grant defaulters –TETFund

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has debunked reports in the media, stating that the Fund had waived sanctions for erring lecturers, who failed to attend Conferences for which they were paid under its Conference Attendance Intervention Programme. A statement signed by Ag. Director, Public Affairs of the Fund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary on Friday in Abuja, noted that the ES, Arc. Sonny Echono had drawn the attention of lecturers to take advantage of the platform of the Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (ATUPA) Conference scheduled for the year 2022. The statement partly reads: “We wish to state categorically that at no point did the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono blankly waive sanctions for such categories of lecturers.

“The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono was specific when he was addressing the Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria (COHEADS) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja. “For clarity, the Executive Secretary was responding to an appeal by the COHEADS for assistance with TETFund Special Intervention on capacity building and training for Polytechnic lecturers through Conference Attendance to equip them and develop their capacity to train students to be skilled entrepreneurs on graduation.

“It has become necessary to put the records straight as some of the media reports carried headlines that could easily mislead the public; and in this case, several concerned institutions and affected staff, have continued to put phone calls across to the Fund to ascertain the authenticity or otherwise of the report.

 

