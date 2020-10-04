No weapon fashioned against God’s children prospers

The children of God are established in holiness and righteousness holding tenacious to these virtues as their identity. Our maker, God Almighty does not behold iniquity or sinful act of any kind but loves and protects righteous men and women. He does not allow harm befall on the people he loves, cherishes, and protects. It is on this background the Bible says in Isaiah 54:17, No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn.

This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord. It is the plan of God to provide encapsulated security for his obedient and beloved children. The Divine security comprises provisions of necessities of life, protection from attacks and evil manipulations of the Devil and his agents as well as guiding them toward living a righteous life for eternal life in heaven at last.

These blessings and favours are the rights of the children of God. This is likened to our rights and privileges in our various earthly families and our entitlements to the properties of our earthly parents. No father allows his children suffer deprivation of anything he has ability to provide. He equally does not close his eyes while the children are suffering either physically or otherwise.

The Divine attention and intervention must be attracted. This was the scenario that played out while the Israelites were in bondage in Egypt. He proved his protective and deliverance power in the lives of the people saying in Exodus 19:4-5, Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself.

5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine: God delivered the Israelites from the house of bondage in Egypt brought them to himself as special treasure promising continued protection and provision as long as they remain obedient to his words and instructions.

They remain under the watchful eyes of the Lord who wards off any evil coming to them. The people of God act with confidence when they are aware of Divine protection. That is why the Bible says in Isaiah 40:31, But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

There is continued renewing of the strength of the children of God empowering them to do exploits at all times while God gives them the needed protection.

Testimonies abound of how evil people projected arrows against the children of God but such arrows did not touch the targeted people. It was the people that did the evil came to let the cat out of the bag. Whoever must enjoy the Divine protection whatsoever must recognize God as his father, Jesus Christ as the only son who died on the Cross of Calvary for the salvation of mankind.

The person must be genuinely be born again rejecting the activities of the old for a new life in Christ. He who goes to equity must have a clean hand. It will be out of place for someone to engage himself in armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, fornication and adultery and expect Divine protection

God abhors sins of any kind. It is as a result of sin Adam and Eve were sent out of the Garden of Eden hence the same sin will lead to the denial of Divine protection and other good things of God from anybody who obeys the word of God in the breach.

Therefore repent of your sins and embrace Jesus Christ no harm will befall you as long as you remain under the protective arms of the Almighty God.

