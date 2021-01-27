No wholesale change in Eaglets as team opens camp

Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo has said there will not be a wholesale change to his team as they prepare to open camp ahead of the CAF-20 African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Morocco in March.

Golden Eaglets struggled at the WAFU B U-17 competition held in Lome, Togo earlier in the month as the team picked just one point in the group stage before beating Burkina Faspo in the semifinal to qualify for the African tournament.

There were questions regarding the quality of the players in Amoo’s team and pundits have predicted injection of more players into the team ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

However, the former Green Eagles player insisted that he trusts those he has in his squad at the moment and he plans not to disrupt the balance of the team with the inclusion of too many players.

The coach said he understands that there would be pressure on him by many people including football agents to include their wards in the squad for the African tourney but he is resolute on taking the best decision for the team.

“I know there will be pressure from many quarters but it is my responsibility not to fall into such trap. I have confidence in the boys that went to Togo; there could be one or two players joining them to fortify the team but there won’t be overhaul of the team because these boys are good and they are hungry to represent their fatherland and prosper in the game.

“I have a dream which is to make these players succeed; I will die happy, knowing that I’ve left such an amazing legacy in this world. I will do all I have in my power to bring back the glory of Nigerian football at this level,” he told New Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Eaglets are expected to open training camp soon after the U-17 AFCON in Morocco was moved to March as against the earlier date of July.

The U-17 AFCON will kick off on March 19 in Morocco.

Amoo is expected to make his training programme proposals to the Nigeria Football Federation after he submitted his report on the qualifiers.

The Eaglets qualified for the tournament after they finished as runners-up in the WAFU B qualifiers in Togo.

Cote d’Ivoire won the tournament and they will be joined in Morocco by Algeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and South Africa. Cameroon are the defending champions.

