Sports

No wholesale change in Eaglets as team opens camp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo has said there will not be a wholesale change to his team as they prepare to open camp ahead of the CAF-20 African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Morocco in March.

 

Golden Eaglets struggled at the WAFU B U-17 competition held in Lome, Togo earlier in the month as the team picked just one point in the group stage before beating Burkina Faspo in the semifinal to qualify for the African tournament.

 

There were questions regarding the quality of the players in Amoo’s team and pundits have predicted injection of more players into the team ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

 

However, the former Green Eagles player insisted that he trusts those he has in his squad at the moment and he plans not to disrupt the balance of the team with the inclusion of too many players.

 

The coach said he understands that there would be pressure on him by many people including football agents to include their wards in the squad for the African tourney but he is resolute on taking the best decision for the team.

 

“I know there will be pressure from many quarters but it is my responsibility not to fall into such trap. I have confidence in the boys that went to Togo; there could be one or two players joining them to fortify the team but there won’t be overhaul of the team because these boys are good and they are hungry to represent their fatherland and prosper in the game.

 

“I have a dream which is to  make these players succeed; I will die happy, knowing that I’ve left such an amazing legacy in this world. I will do all I have in my power to bring back the glory of Nigerian football at this level,” he told New Telegraph.
Meanwhile, Eaglets are expected to open training camp soon after the U-17 AFCON in Morocco was moved to March as against the earlier date of July.
The U-17 AFCON will kick off on March 19 in Morocco.

 

Amoo is expected to make his training programme proposals to the Nigeria Football Federation after he submitted his report on the qualifiers.

 

The Eaglets qualified for the tournament after they finished as runners-up in the WAFU B qualifiers in Togo.

 

Cote d’Ivoire won the tournament and they will be joined in Morocco by Algeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and South Africa. Cameroon are the defending champions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Man United to play Chelsea in FA Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter

*Arsenal to meet winner of Newcastle/Man City clash Manchester United have been drawn to play Chelsea in the semi finals of the English FA Cup, while Arsenal will meet the winner of the Newcastle versus Manchester City quarterquarter-final tie. The draw for the games, which come up on July 18 and 19 at Wembley Stadium, […]
Sports

Rohr: Osimhen must demand regular role in Napoli project

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as CAF tips striker to shine for years Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has urged his striker Victor Osimhen to demand from Napoli in clear terms the specific role they want him to play in the proposed project of Italian side before he signs a contract. The former Wolfsburg player is expected to complete a […]
Sports Top Stories

EPL: Man United, Chelsea clinch UEFA League tickets; Watford, Bournemouth relegated

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United secured a place in the Champions League at the expense of Leicester City with victory at King Power Stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a point from this decisive final-day meeting to confirm a place in the top four – and break the hearts of the Foxes, who were in a Champions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica