Proverbs 1117-:21 says: “Though hand joins in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.

The merciful man doeth good to his soul: but he that is cruel troubleth his flesh.

The wicked worketh a deceitful work but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward. As righteousness tendeth to life: so he that pursueth evil pursueth it to his death.

They that are of a froward heart are an abomination to the LORD: but such as are upright in their way are his delight. Galatians 6:7. Be not deceived, God has not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Proverbs 14:12.

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. When the righteous rule people rejoice but when the wicked rule people will suffer and be unhappy.

In a country, nation, or place where the wicked are ruling or they are in power, destinies will be battered, shattered and the future of people will be mortgaged or destroyed.

People’s dreams will be truncated and halted but when the righteous rules and reigns, destinies will be positively constructed, built, and imparted.

People will live a fulfilled life. One thing that is sure, certain, established, confirmed, and affirmed is that “NO WICKED WILL GO UNPUNISHED” Whatever a man sows that will he also reap. If you plant wickedness, you will also reap wickedness.

It is just a matter of time before you harvest what you have planted or sown. When you live a wicked life and ways, there is no amount of sacrifice you make or prayers you pray that will avert God’s judgment upon you and your family if you fail to repent and turn away from wicked ways and acts and turn to God and righteousness completely.

The natural and spiritual law of ” SOWING AND REAPING” works like wonders in every facet of life. When you do good, you will get a good reward, when you do wicked and bad things you will equally get the rewards for it.

You cannot escape the rewards of what you have done either good or bad, time will tell. Being a wicked person or living a life of wickedness might be very good, sweet, and smooth at the beginning but you must know that it will lead to death and destruction.

Every wicked person assigned against you and your family shall be exposed and disgraced in Jesus’ Name.

All the wicked people always end it badly and regrettably. If you are a wicked person repent today before God’s judgment comes upon you and your family. Who is a wicked person and what do we mean by wickedness? A wicked person is someone cruel, arrogant, proud, aggressive, violent, or acts evilly. He is a self-centered person.

He or she acquires riches and wealth only for himself or herself at the expense of others’ joy and happiness. Wickedness is the quality or state of being wicked. It means evil. Shedding of blood is an act of wickedness.

Using people for money rituals and the acquisition of satanic power is an act of wickedness. Rejoicing or laughing when others are crying or weeping is an act of wickedness and many more, desist from it with immediate effect before it is too late.

Kings Pharaoh and Herod ended badly because of their wickedness. King Nebuchadnezzar became an animal and lived in the wilderness with the animals for seven years before he submitted himself to the rulership and authority of the King of kings.

Jezebel as well as king Ahab died a terrible death because of their wickedness. Judas Iscariot ended up badly because of his wicked act. Haman died before his time because he was a wicked man he wanted to destroy Mordecai and the Jews before God intervened.

You must know that there is no wicked person that will end well. God does not want the death of a sinner but to come to erpentance. Today is the day of Salvation, repent of your evil ways today and live. Remain blessed as you amend your ways. God will intervene in every act of wickedness being practiced in this Country in Jesus’ Name.

