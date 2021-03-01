No wind-up court order on StarTimes – Management

Edwin Usoboh

Following reports published over the weekend over an alleged dispute between StarTimes and beIN Media Group, StarTimes has tried to set the record straight.

In a statement, the company said: “StarTimes has not been subjected to any court order, in Nigeria or anywhere else, in relation to a dispute with beIN Media Group.

“Though in Hong Kong, a legal proceeding is on-going to resolve the differences between both aggrieved parties; it’s an ongoing court proceeding and not a court order.

“A court in Hong Kong has no jurisdiction over Nigeria. Whatever decision reached is binding on both parties in that country only, and would have no consequences on StarTimes’ operations in Nigeria.

“However, StarTimes has been in constant communication with beIN Media Group and is confident that the two parties will resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

“StarTimes has been for several years the official broadcaster of many premium sports events in Sub-Saharan Africa: La Liga, Bundesliga and UEFA Europa football leagues; as well as Spain’s Copa del Rey and Supercopa de EspaÃ±a, England’s FA Cup and, Italy’s Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. Last week, MUTV, the official TV channel of Manchester United was launched on the platform. Earlier this year, StarTimes successfully aired the 2020 CHAN and is now gearing up to broadcast the EURO 2020 this summer across the continent.

“StarTimes enjoys fruitful and constructive relations with these right holders and partners with them to organise promotional activities on a regular basis. StarTimes will keep promoting sports events and bringing top football content to millions of Nigerian homes.

“Our ability to bring these premium football content to homes across Africa is a testament to our sustainable earnings. Findings by London-based Digital TV Research show that StarTimes would enjoy the most impressive growth in Africa, from 10.11 million subs at end-2020 to 16.86 million by 2026.

“As a primary objective of our business, StarTimes will ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.”

Like this: Like Loading...