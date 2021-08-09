No work no pay: Doctors dare FG, continue nationwide strike

Despite the Federal Government’s resolve to invoke the “No work, no pay order” beginning from today, resident doctors are still going ahead with its nationwide strike which enters the second week today.

This came as the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, insisted that seven out of the 12 demands presented by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) were the responsibility of the state governments, adding that the association was using the anxiety surrounding the third wave of COVID-19 to push its demands.

NARD had embarked on a nationwide strike over the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action, signed in the first quarter of the year, precisely on April 10.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who also spoke at a live programme on Channels Television at the weekend, maintained that the Federal Government was done negotiating with the aggrieved doctors.

