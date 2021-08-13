No work, no pay: FMC resident doctors defy FG’s threat, shun attendance register

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, who had complied with the association’s industrial action, have also defied the threats of the Federal Government which had threatened to stop the salaries of striking doctors.

The Federal Government had directed federal health institutions to open an attendance register, insisting that any resident doctor that fails to sign it as evidence of attendance to work will not be paid.

But findings at the FMC, Owerri showed that the doctors have ignored the threat and have not bothered to come and sign any attendance register.

A hospital source, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that such threats cannot deter the resident doctors from sticking to their strike action.

The source described the resident doctors as the engine room of the hospital, without which, operations in the hospital will be hampered.

“Such threats are inconsequential, it can’t work. Nobody can take resident doctors for granted, without them, there is no hospital. As a matter of fact, nobody will sign any attendance register,” the source stated.

Speaking with our correspondent, the President of NARD, FMC, Owerri, Dr. Jude Ogu dismissed the threat of no work, no pay as a non-issue.

