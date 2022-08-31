No Work, No Pay For ASUU Members: Who is fooling who?

Not too long ago, the Federal Government (FG) announced that it would not pay salaries to striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in full compliance with the no work, no pay rule. Predictably, ASUU opposed the decision saying that her members deserved to be paid. New Telegraph is worried about the introduction of the no work, no pay rule into the seven-month-old strike of ASUU.

The caveat, “no work, no pay rule” may worsen matters to the point of prolonging the industrial crisis, which started on February 14, this year. Public universities remain shut with the students remaining idle and unproductive. Their periods of study would become elongated and graduation extended. Freshmen and women are unlikely to be admitted. Human capital development undoubtedly will be stalled as all the sectors of the nation are deprived of the highly-trained manpower to function optimally.

How can a nation, which prides itself as the ‘Giant of Africa’, ignore the referred strike and its consequences, and carry on as if nothing is happening within her jurisdiction? We are astonished that the FG is quick to implement the no work no pay rule, but is reluctant to sincerely tackle the factors that induced the strike in the first place which are likely to continue in future. ASUU embarked on its warning strike following government’s failure to meet the lecturers’ demands, which include the rehabilitation of the federal universities, funding of the state universities, payment of the outstanding Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and the demand for the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

It is displeasing that, rather than frankly and diligently tackle ASUU’s demands, the FG looked away as if this warning strike does not deserve an urgent attention. It is on record that the FG has responded to industrial conflicts in the aviation, electricity and petroleum sectors with dispatch while doing the opposite with regard to the trade dispute in the university system. What could be inferred from the FG’s action is that education ranks quite low in her prioritisation. This is well-illustrated by her frivolity in the face of limited funds, as evidenced by the construction of standard gauge rail lines and the purchase of high-profile vehicles for neighbouring Niger Republic.

The warning strike lingered up till now because the FG never deemed it fit to make sacrifices as it did with regard to other things like setting up Ruga settlements across the nation including the yet to take off radio for herdsmen. We are aware that some members of the political class are in the habit of sending their children to overseas educational institutions thereby helping to deny the nation’s citadels of learning of the needed students and financial support. Such a habit has helped underscore the perceived insincerity of the FG in seeing to the end of the strike. However, after spending close to seven months on strike, New Telegraph enjoins ASUU to soft-pedal on some of its demands so as to pave the way for the suspension of the industrial action.

The trade union should sympathise and empathise with the students, who are at a great disadvantage, having to spend a longer time for their studies. Such display of sympathy and empathy would help endear ASUU further to the populace. We recall that in December, 2020, ASUU suspended her indefinite strike that lasted nine months, even without the Executive Branch of Government meeting her demands. Such magnanimity earned ASUU special places in the hearts of Nigerians. It is also on record that the trade union had successfully opposed a significant increase in tuition fees in all federal universities, as such would prove insensitive and deny some citizens, especially those from less-privileged backgrounds the opportunity of acquiring university education.

It is imperative that the FG realises that it has displayed inexcusable insensitivity by shying away from vigorously tackling ASUU’s demands. A seven month-old strike by ASUU, like the nine month-old indefinite strike by the same trade union that ended in December, 2020, speaks volumes about the purposelessness of the current administration. We urge the FG to not only accept but begin to meet some of the ASUU’s demands. Since the warning strike was caused by the FG’s inability to discharge her statutory obligations to the union, it is unfair to invoke the no work, no pay rule, as that would amount to the withdrawal of the right of a trade union to use the tool of strike, as a last resort, when other strategies fail to awaken an erring employer to her statutory obligations.

The FG should be reminded of the responsibilities of the university scholars which include teaching, research, innovation and community service. During an industrial action, teaching is usually suspended while other activities go on without interruption thereby helping to sustain the nation. Is it tenable for the FG to now turn round to claim that university scholars who are helping to sustain their fatherland with research, innovation and community service are not working? Who is actually fooling who?

